Going for short walks can be good for your health

New research shows walking, even briefly, can help improve your health

(FOX NEWS) — Taking short walking breaks during the day could be good for your health.

A new study suggests taking a quick 5-minute walk every half hour can be beneficial.

Researchers looked at the effects of sitting on blood sugar levels after eating among 129 people and found a reduction in blood sugar levels and insulin levels for those who took brief walks throughout the day.

South Asian women and people with a higher body mass index got the greatest benefits from the walks.

The study was published in the journal “Medicine and Science in Sports and Exercise.”

