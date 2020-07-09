Going for short walks can be good for your health

(FOX NEWS) — Taking short walking breaks during the day could be good for your health.
A new study suggests taking a quick 5-minute walk every half hour can be beneficial.
Researchers looked at the effects of sitting on blood sugar levels after eating among 129 people and found a reduction in blood sugar levels and insulin levels for those who took brief walks throughout the day.
South Asian women and people with a higher body mass index got the greatest benefits from the walks.
The study was published in the journal “Medicine and Science in Sports and Exercise.”
