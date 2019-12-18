Giving kids vacations, not toys, is better for their soul

With the giving season upon us, one researcher says gifting your kids experiences rather than material things can lead to advanced brain development.

(FOX NEWS) — Giving kids quality bonding time instead of material gifts is good for their soul and mind.

Dr. Margot Sunderland, a British child psychologist, says vacations make kids smarter.

According to her research, vacations activate certain systems of the brain that can easily go unexercised.

For example, the “seeking” system is activated when your child explores a new place.

And their “play” system is used whenever they’re out having fun.

The more kids use these systems the more clever and innovative they can become.

