Girl regains sight after losing it while battling the flu

(FOX NEWS) — A four-year-old Iowa girl who lost her vision while battling the flu can see again.
Jade Delucia’s parents were, at one point, worried their daughter wouldn’t survive.
It started around Christmas.
They thought Jade had a cold.
Mom and dad rushed her to an emergency room.
She was then life-flighted to the University of Iowa children’s hospital.
A doctor there says Jade had Influenza B and she had developed Acute Necrotizing Encephalopathy.
Doctors will continue to monitor Jade’s development.
More from MyHighPlains.com:
- Wells Fargo CEO promises bank transparency, accountability
- Democrats and Republicans pushing to increase turnout of women voters
- APD: One dead, another injured in east Amarillo shooting
- SoulCycle launching home-fitness bike this week
- Single dad adopts 13-year-old left at hospital by adoptive parents