Germ-free classroom

Tips from Baylor College of Medicine on how to keep the germs out of the classroom.

WACO, Texas (NBC NEWS) – Kids across the country are beginning to return to school and that means being exposed to germs.

But there are some things you can do to make sure your child remains healthy.

Experts at Baylor College say one of the best ways to prevent the spread of germs is by washing your hands or using hand sanitizer.

And parents should also teach their kids to cover their mouths when they cough or sneeze and make sure they wash their hands afterwards.

Also, experts say if your child is sick keep them at home so they don’t spread their germs to their classmates.

And finally, make sure your child is current on all of their vaccinations and to get the flu shot.