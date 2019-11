Many doctors are not discussing the high cost of genetic testing with cancer patients.

Researchers studied data from over 1,200 oncologists who reported discussing genetic testing with their patients.

Nearly 24-percent said they rarely or even never discussed the cost which can sometimes be thosands of dollars.

It may also not be covered by health insurance.

The testing can sometimes help determine whether certain types of treatments might be useful.