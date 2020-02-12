Genetic code of cancer unlocked

The genetic code of genes that drive cancer to develop have been unlocked

(FOX NEWS) — After a decade of research in more than 30 countries, the genetic code of cancer may have been unlocked.

The project studied the genes of more than 250,000 tumors, which helped researchers learn more about the timeline it takes for tumors to form, and for cancer to develop.

The study has been published in the journal Nature.

