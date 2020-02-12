Closings and Delays
Clovis Municipal Schools

Genetic code of cancer unlocked

For Your Health

The genetic code of genes that drive cancer to develop have been unlocked

by: Fox News

Posted: / Updated:

(FOX NEWS) — After a decade of research in more than 30 countries, the genetic code of cancer may have been unlocked.

The project studied the genes of more than 250,000 tumors, which helped researchers learn more about the timeline it takes for tumors to form, and for cancer to develop.

The study has been published in the journal Nature.

More from MyHighPlains.com:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Video Forecast

More Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Wednesday

44° / 19°
Windy with clouds giving way to sun
Windy with clouds giving way to sun 10% 44° 19°

Thursday

41° / 22°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 10% 41° 22°

Friday

51° / 36°
Windy with times of sun and clouds
Windy with times of sun and clouds 10% 51° 36°

Saturday

56° / 34°
Sunny
Sunny 0% 56° 34°

Sunday

67° / 45°
Sunshine
Sunshine 0% 67° 45°

Monday

60° / 28°
Windy with a mix of sun and clouds
Windy with a mix of sun and clouds 0% 60° 28°

Tuesday

40° / 23°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 10% 40° 23°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

34°

11 AM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
34°

36°

12 PM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
36°

38°

1 PM
Partly Cloudy/Wind
20%
38°

41°

2 PM
Partly Cloudy/Wind
10%
41°

41°

3 PM
Partly Cloudy/Wind
0%
41°

43°

4 PM
Sunny/Wind
0%
43°

43°

5 PM
Sunny
0%
43°

39°

6 PM
Sunny
0%
39°

35°

7 PM
Clear
0%
35°

34°

8 PM
Clear
0%
34°

32°

9 PM
Clear
0%
32°

30°

10 PM
Mostly Clear
0%
30°

29°

11 PM
Mostly Clear
0%
29°

29°

12 AM
Mostly Clear
0%
29°

29°

1 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
29°

26°

2 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
26°

24°

3 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
24°

23°

4 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
23°

22°

5 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
22°

21°

6 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
21°

21°

7 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
21°

21°

8 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
21°

23°

9 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
23°

26°

10 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
26°

Don't Miss