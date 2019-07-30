Gene change left humans vulnerable to heart attacks

(FOX NEWS) – Heart attacks may be a part of human DNA.

Researchers at the University of California in San Diego say just one change in a DNA strand likely made humans more susceptible to clogged arteries.

They focused on the gene CMAH, which produces the molecule known as “NEU5GC”.

In other mammals, CMAH and that molecule reduce atherosclerotic changes in blood vessels.

The problem for human is that gene doesn’t function.

Researchers believe roughly two million years ago the gene was switched off.

Their theory, a deadly malarial parasite thrived in the presence of that molecule so the human genome shut down CMAH.

Studies in lab mice reveal mice without an active CMAH had a doubling of fatty buildup in blood vessels.

Unhealthy activity became higher when those mice were fed a red meat diet.

Red meat naturally contains that specific molecule.

Researchers believe this link could explain increased heart disease risks from a high red meat diet but it could also explain why people with healthy diets and low cardiovascular risks can still have heart attacks or stroke.

Health experts hope the findings can help doctors better treat and prevent attacks.

The study findings were published in the “Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences.”