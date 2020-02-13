Gay, bisexual men more likely to get skin cancer

New research finds a correlation between some sexual orientation and skin cancer

by: Fox News

(FOX NEWS) — Researchers now shedding light on which groups of people are more impacted by skin cancer.

According to a new study published in the journal “JAMA Dermatology”, gay and bisexual men have greater chances of getting skin cancer.

This, while straight men and bisexual women were found to have smaller chances.

The study suggests gay and bisexual men are heavily impacted because they show a greater tendency to go tanning.

Officials examining the health data of roughly 900,000 adults between 2014 and 2018 found more homosexual and bisexual men reported going artificial tanning and getting skin cancer.

The authors of the study say this research shows the importance of healthcare providers asking about sexual orientation when treating patients.

Adding, it could allow them to see what medical problems they may be prone to.

