Gaming Addiction

Epic Games, maker of the popular video game Fortnite, may face a class-action lawsuit in Canada from two parents who claim that it's as addictive as cocaine. An expert shares tips for parents on how to curb excessive gaming.

(NBC NEWS) — Since Fortnite hit the gaming scene two years ago it’s captivated millions

But some say it’s getting gamers hooked.

Enough for one Canadian firm to seek a class action lawsuit against Fortnite creator, ‘Epic Games’ representing two parents who say their 10 and 15 year old children are addicted to the game

Beyond Fortnite, there has been a growing concern about gaming risks.

In May, the World Health Organization officially recognized video game addiction as a mental health disorder.

A person may be addicted to gaming if they struggle to control how much they play if gaming takes priority over other responsibilities and if gaming continues despite negative consequences

In those extreme cases, experts suggest seeking professional help.

There are also new rehab programs and camps focusing on tech addiction.

Prevent compulsive behavior by setting boundaries.

Setting boundaries to begin with may prevent bad habits.

Recommendations for gameplay in a healthy way.

If that seems unrealistic, simply having a cut off time or rules with clear consequences can help.

As for the lawsuit, it could take up to a year for a judge in Quebec, Canada to decide if it moves forward.

Epic Games told NBC it does not comment on ongoing litigation.