Frequent marijuana use affects your heart

A new study suggests the daily use of marijuana can have dangerous side effects on a person's heart.

The study published in the journal Science Direct says regularly smoking marijuana can change your heart’s structure.

After testing nearly 3,500 subjects in the United Kingdom, researchers found the people using weed at least once a week had larger left ventricles and showed signs of impaired heart function.

Researchers suggest reducing cannabis intake until further tests are conducted.

