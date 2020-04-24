French Researchers: smokers less likely to be infected

Researchers in France plan to test nicotine on COVID-19 patients after a study shows smokers may be less likely to be infected.

(CNN) — Could smoking cigarettes protect you from COVID-19?

Researchers in France plan to test nicotine patches and gum on coronavirus patients after a study by a major university hospital found that smokers may be less likely to catch the virus.

Scientists from the Pitié-Salpêtrière Hospital in Paris questioned 480 patients who tested positive for the virus.

350 of whom had been hospitalized with serious symptoms.

In the study, pre-published on an online science platform Qeios, states that it “strongly suggests that daily smokers have a much lower probablity of developing symptomatic or severe sars-cov-2 (COVID-19) as compared to the general population”.

Figures from Paris hospitals showed that out of the 11,000 patients hospitalized with COVID-19, only eight and a half percent were smokers; an estimated 25-percent of the French population smokes every day.

These findings align with ones published in a Chinese study at the end of March in the New England Journal of Medicine which suggested that 12.6% of 1,000 COVID-19 patients were smokers – while at least 28% of the Chinese population are smokers.

The French study has not yet been verified through the formal peer review required by academic publications.

Meanwhile the WHO, FDA, and French authorities continue to warn that smoking is a major health risk. Smoking kills around 75,000 people a year in France alone.

