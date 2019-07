An exhaustive analysis found that the potential benefits of drinking moderate amounts of coffee outweigh the risks

Another day, another coffee study.

The latest findings suggesting the potential benefits of drinking moderate amounts of coffee actually outweigh the risks.

After analyzing nearly 1,300 existing studies, researchers from the Australian Center For Precision Health, found that drinking about four, 8-ounce cups of coffee a day is a safe limit.

However, they noted drinking six or more cups a day could pose a danger to heart health.

The study was published in the journal “Circulation.”