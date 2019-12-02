Forgiveness has health benefits

Forgiveness is not just good for the soul - it may be good for your health.

(FOX NEWS) — The old saying “to err is human, to forgive, divine,” may need to be updated.

It turns out forgiveness isn’t just divine – it may actually be good for your health.

Dr. Frederic Luskin, who directs the Forgiveness Project at Stanford University, says when you forgive, you stop blaming someone else for your current life.

And that translates into what he calls “an internal cleansing.”

And Dr. Loren Toussaint, a psychology professor who studies forgiveness, says forgiving people can result in better physical and mental health.

He says developing a more forgiving coping style may actually help minimize a person’s stress-related disorders.

The Latest from MyHighPlains.com: