Food labeling helps people indulge less

A new study suggests when people know exactly how much exercise it takes to burn off their food, they are less likely to overindulge.

(FOX NEWS) — Can nutritional labeling help you make healthier food choices?

That’s a question researchers from the UK are taking a closer look at.

Professors from Loughborough University looked at 15 different studies examining food labeling.

They found a specific type of labeling known as “PACE” can encourage healthier eating habits and help fight obesity.

When labels display exactly how much exercise a person needs to burn off the calories in the meal, the study suggests people are less likely to choose that food.

In fact, exercise counts can cut about 200 calories from your daily average intake.

For example, one chocolate bar requires roughly 40 minutes of walking and a sugary soft drink calls for about a 13-minute run.

Researchers hope food companies will incorporate this idea so people can better understand what they are eating.

The Latest from MyHighPlains.com: