Flying With Peanut Allergies

If youre preparing for a flight for the holidays, you may want to consider adding food allergy precaution to your travel to-do list.

(WCNC) If you’re preparing for a flight for the holidays, you may want to consider adding food allergy precaution to your travel to-do list — whether you’re allergic or not.

Joe Lack, the father of two young girls both with peanut allergies, said it’s a common thing that many people may not think about when boarding a flight. For him and his family, he says it’s a serious scenario.

“In a situation like that when you’re up in the air and there’s no quick access to medical care we have to be very certain they won’t be in any danger,” Lack says.

Doctors say many times the reaction can start as a simple rash then worsen.

“We can see respiratory problems and the same swelling we see with the skin we can see in our bodies and the airway could get swollen to the point that it prevents you from breathing,” Dr. Carlos Paxtor says.

It’s also important to check with the specific airline you book with to see what their specific nut allergy policy is.

Read more: http://bit.ly/35UwlPy

More from MyHighPlains.com: