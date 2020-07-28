Flu shot may protect against Alzheimer’s

Two studies show getting the flu shot may help lower the risk of Alzheimer's

(FOX NEWS) — Here’s another reason to get a flu shot this year it may help lower your risk of Alzheimer’s disease.

New research presented at the Alzheimer’s Association International Conference finds the flu and pneumonia vaccinations are associated with a reduced risk of the disorder.

In a statement issued Monday the AAIC said the studies show at least one flu vaccination reduce the risk of Alzheimer’s by about 17 percent, and frequent flu vaccinations were associated with another 13 percent reduction.

Meanwhile, vaccines against pneumonia given to adults between ages 65 and 75, reduced Alzheimer’s risk by up to 40 percent, depending on individual genes.

Researchers say more work is needed on how vaccines impact on Alzheimer’s patients in order to better understand preventive therapies for the disease.

