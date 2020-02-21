Flu shot effectiveness

The CDC reports that this season's flu shot is 45-percent effective against circulating strains of the flu.

(NBC NEWS) — Flu activity across the US remains high but there is some good news.

The flu vaccine is working.

The CDC says this year’s vaccine is providing ‘substantial protective benefit’ so far.

The agency estimates the shot has been 45-percent effective overall meaning it’s reduced flu-related doctor visits by almost half.

Its effectiveness is 55-percent among children who have been especially hard hit by this flu season.

There have been about 26-million reported cases of flu in the US.

Over 14,000 people have died including 92 children.

This has been the earliest start of the flu season since the H1N1 pandemic in 2009.

