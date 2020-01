We could be in for a long flu season this year

(FOX NEWS) — The flu season may last a little longer than usual this year.

Flu season typically starts in October and lasts until about March.

However this year the virus has been a bit unusual.

It arrived in early fall and doctors with the Cleveland Clinic say it may stick around a bit.

Doctors are encouraging anyone who has not gotten the flu shot to get vaccinated – given the flu can make anyone sick.

