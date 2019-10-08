Flu season is here- time to get a flu shot!

Flu season is here and now is the time to get a flu shot.

(CNN) — Time to get your flu shot!

The Centers For Disease Control and Prevention recommend that people get a flu vaccine by the end of October if possible.

Doctors say you definitely want to get one before thanksgiving.

That’s when you are likely to interact with more people, travel and be exposed to more germs.

A number of flu-related deaths have already been reported.

There are a number of ways to avoid the flu, including washing your hands and staying away from people who are sick.

Doctors also recommend staying at home if you have the flu to protect others.

Flu shots are available at many pharmacies and doctor’s offices around the country.