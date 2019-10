FDA approves Genentech's one dose flu drug Xofluza for those at serious risk of complications from the flu

(FOX NEWS) — There’s a new weapon in the fight against the flu.

The Food and Drug Administration approving Xofluza.

It’s a one-dose anti-viral medication to treat the flu.

And it’s the first and only prescription flu treatment for those at high risk for developing serious complications from the virus.

Those patients include people over 65 and those with certain health conditions, like diabetes, lung and heart disease, and the morbidly obese.

The drug is manufactured by Genentech.