Flu cases reported in the Panhandle on the Rise

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Texas Department of State Health Services (DSHS) released the weekly surveillance report on the Flu in Texas on December 2.

The DSHS reported that the flu activity cases rose in the Amarillo Health Service Region. 11 of the 26 counties in the viewing area reported positive Flu tests and 12 tested reported flu-like illnesses.

The Texas Department of State Health Services is reporting multiple types of flu in the state of Texas.

Flu symptoms can include fever, upset stomach, muscle aches, sore throat, and a cough. It is advised to seek medical attention within the first 48 hours of noticing symptoms.

Another key part of fighting the flu off is taking precaution, especially if you know you’ve been around someone who has been sick.

508 Pneumonia & Influenza deaths have been reported in Texas during the current influenza season. (September 29, 2019 to November 20, 2019)

18 of those deaths were in the Amarillo Health Service Region which includes all of the Texas Panhandle.