Flavored tobacco

(NBC NEWS) — If the first tobacco product you try is flavored then you are more likely to continue to use it.
That is according to a new study from the University of Vermont out today.
Researchers studied data from nearly 12,000 youths and over 26,000 adults.
They found those whose first tobacco product was a mint or menthol flavored cigarette were more likely to use it again the following year.
That is compared to those who first tried a non-flavored cigarette.
The scientists found similar findings when it comes to the use of flavored e-cigarettes, cigars, hookah, and smokeless tobacco products.