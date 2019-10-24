Flavored tobacco

New research from the University of Vermont in Burlington suggests that when people try tobacco for the fist time, and that tobacco is flavored, they're more likely to continue using tobacco.

That is according to a new study from the University of Vermont out today.

Researchers studied data from nearly 12,000 youths and over 26,000 adults.

They found those whose first tobacco product was a mint or menthol flavored cigarette were more likely to use it again the following year.

That is compared to those who first tried a non-flavored cigarette.

The scientists found similar findings when it comes to the use of flavored e-cigarettes, cigars, hookah, and smokeless tobacco products.