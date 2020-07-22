Flavored cigarette bans may have lowered teen use

Study finds bans on flavored e-cigarettes may have helped lowered their use among teens

(FOX NEWS) — A 2009 ban on flavored cigarettes may have led to a dip in smoking among teens and young adults.

A new study looked at data from the 2002 to 2017 US national survey on drug use and health.

And found a 43 percent decline in smoking among people ages 12 to 17, and a 27 percent decline among young adults ages 18 to 25.

No such effect was observed for older adults.

The results were published in the “Journal of Adolescent Health.”

