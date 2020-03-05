Fish oil linked to reduced heart disease/death

Study shows link between fish oil supplements and reduced incidence of heart disease.

(CNN) — A new study shows all those fish oil supplements you see in the grocery store may be doing some good.

British scientists studied more than 425,000 people over a nine-year period.

They found those who took fish oil supplements were 13 percent less likely to die early and 16 percent less likely to die from heart disease.

The researchers admit other lifestyle of diet attributes could have contributed to the results.

They also aren’t able to pin down what dosage is necessary to get any benefit.

One dietitian suggests eating fish twice a week as part of a balanced diet is probably adequate.

The omega-three fatty acids found in fish oil are also present in nuts and green leafy vegetables.

