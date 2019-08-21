First of its kind surgery performed at NWTHS

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — A surgery that is considered a first of its kind in Amarillo was performed at Northwest Texas Healthcare System.

The procedure was done by Texas Tech Physicians surgeon Dr. Hassan Ahmed.

The surgery, which is called Per Oral Endoscopic Myotomy, or POEM, is used to treat swallowing disorders that impact the esophagus.

“And it’s not very common. The first time it was done on a human being was done in 2008 by a Japanese surgeon, and now we started doing this in the United States in the last 10 years or so,” said Dr. Ahmed.

Dr. Ahmed told us it is good that this surgery is provided in Amarillo so that people do not have to travel to far cities like Dallas or Albuquerque to get it.