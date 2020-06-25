Firework safety reminder

WASHINGTON, D.C. (NBC NEWS) — Fourth of July may look different for most this year due to COVID-19.

The dangers of handling fireworks at home remains.

All too often backyard independence day celebrations end with a trip to the hospital.

So to stay safe, the consumer product safety commission conducted a demonstration to show off how dangerous fireworks can be if handled the wrong way.

Experts say it’s important not to let children play or ignite sparklers as they can get hot enough to melt metal.

Also never point or throw fireworks at anyone or place any part of your body directly over it while lighting it.

Nearly 10,000 injuries and 12-firework related deaths took place in 2019.

For more safety tips visit the cpsc.gov.

