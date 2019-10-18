“Fight Mode” Takes Breast Cancer Battle To The Boxing Ring

A group of breast cancer survivors who found support at the gym are sharing their stories.

(NBC News) A group of breast cancer survivors is continuing their fight against the disease by taking it to the boxing ring.

The group, called Fight Mode, is sponsored by Everlast.

While they’re bobbing and weaving, they’re also sharing a message of strength and healing to all affected by breast cancer.

Fight Mode founder Susie Roden is a two-time survivor.



“I didn’t think any man would ever fall in love with me because I had half a breast. And then one day I had the ‘aha” moment. I decided I couldn’t go on living in shame and embarrassment. I had to face the diagnosis and try to help others,” she says.

What started as just four women at a Southampton, New York gym is now a group of 25.

“When you look around the ring and you see the other women at different levels box, you just feel energized by all of them,” says Fight Mode member Vicki Durand.

The fitness company is featuring the women’s stories and words of encouragement to others diagnosed with breast cancer on its website this month.

Read more: http://bit.ly/2qigGcQ