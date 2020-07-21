Fewer preterm babies born during pandemic

Doctors say they noticed a dip in the number of preterm babies born during the height of the lockdown

(FOX NEWS) — Fewer preterm babies were born during the height of lockdown orders according to a new study.

Doctors around the world say they noticed the trend during the early days of lockdown orders and began looking into the numbers.

In Denmark, researchers looked into premature births between March 12th to April 14th and compared them to birthdays during the same period in the previous five years.

They found a 90 percent reduction in the rate of babies born before 28 weeks.

A study out of Ireland also showed similar results.

Scientists say they’re exploring several theories as to why the rate dropped during this period.

More from MyHighPlains.com: