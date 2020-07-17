Feed your baby peanuts, eggs, experts say

New government guidelines say babies should be exposed to common allergens early, such as peanuts and eggs

(FOX NEWS) — You may want to consider adding peanuts and eggs to your child’s diet.

The 2020 Dietary Guidelines Advisory Committee with reports to the Department of Health and Human Services and the Department of Agriculture releasing their recommendations for the eating habits of young kids and pregnant women.

The committee says feeding babies peanuts and eggs “in an age-appropriate form” after 4 months could reduce their risk of food allergy.

Experts also said infants should avoid added sugar during the first two years of life, linking sugar consumption to being overweight or obese.

More from MyHighPlains.com: