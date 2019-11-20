Feather comforters could be harming your lungs

A new study warns of condition called "feather duvet lung" - a severe allergic reaction to dust from duck or geese feathers used in covers and pillows.

(FOX NEWS) — A fluffy down comforter may not be so comfortable for everyone.

Researchers now raising awareness for a condition known as “feather duvet lung.”

Experts say it’s the result of being allergic to the dust on feathers used in down pillows and blankets.

A new study published in the journal “BMJ Case Reports” identifies a man researchers say was suffering for months from severe breathlessness and fatigue.

Health officials say the man was diagnosed with “feather duvet lung” after a series of tests showed bird antibodies in his blood.

The man developed the condition after swapping out his synthetic bedding material for one filled with down feathers.

The study warns people who develop this condition may suffer “irreversible” lung damage if it’s not diagnosed and treated appropriately.

