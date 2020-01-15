FDA: weight-loss drug may increase cancer risk

FDA says weight-loss drug lorcaserin, sold as Belviq, may be linked to increased cancer risk.

(CNN) — The prescription weight loss medicine Belviq might be associated with an increased risk of cancer.

That’s according to a warning issued Tuesday by the Food and Drug Administration.

It’s based on the results of clinical trials assessing the safety of the drug Lorcaserin, sold as Belviq and Belviq RX.

In a statement, the FDA said it is not certain the drug contributes to an increased cancer risk, but felt it was important to make the public aware of the possibility.

The agency said patients currently taking the drug should talk to their doctors about the potential risks.

Adding that health care professionals should consider whether the benefits of taking Lorcaserin exceed the potential risks for patients.

Lorcaserin was approved by the FDA in 2012 to help weight loss in adults who are obese or are overweight and have weight-related medical problems.

