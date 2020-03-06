FDA warns of CBD risks, threatens crackdown

(CNN) — The FDA is promising to crack down against fake CBD products.

CBD is a hemp-derived product that has only a tiny amount of THC, the psychoactive ingredient in marijuana.

On Thursday, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration said it will continue to “take appropriate action against unlawful CBD products that pose a risk of harm to the public.”

The FDA has approved only one CBD based prescription drug so far which is used to treat epilepsy in children.

The agency says it has concerns about other over the counter uses of CBD that may pose a risk to the public.

The FDA expressed concern about the potential of liver damage, use of CBD by pregnant women, and interaction with medications.

The 2018 farm bill legalized hemp and opened the door to wide use of CBD in a number of products.

The Food and Drug Administration says it will continue to monitor the marketplace and take appropriate action.

It’s unclear when the agency will release CBD-usage guidelines.

There’s more information on FDA.gov.

