FDA tells 10 e-cig brands to remove products from market

The FDA has told the brand puff bar to remove some of its products from the market

(FOX NEWS) — The FDA issued warning letters to 10 companies, telling them to remove their flavored disposable e-cigarettes and youth-appealing e-liquid products from the market.

The regulatory agency says the companies have not met the required premarket authorization to sell their products.

The FDA has also requested responses from each company within 15 working days, detailing how they intend to address the agency’s concerns.

The FDA has placed a ban on flavored e-cigarettes.

Under the policy, only menthol and tobacco flavors were allowed for those devices.

