FDA recalls more heartburn medications

The FDA has recalled several more lots of heartburn medications that have been found to contain trace amounts of a substance that may be linked to cancer

(NBC NEWS) — Several more lots of heartburn medications have been recalled due to the possible presence of a substance linked to cancer.

The FDA says Denton Pharma Inc. and Appco Pharma have both recalled batches of Ranitidine tablets due to the possible presence of NDMA.

Ranitidine is the generic version of the popular heartburn drug Zantac.

The World Health Organization has classified NDMA as being a “probable human carcinogen.”

None of the recalled lots has been associated with any injuries or adverse events.

Earlier this week, drug company Mylan had recalled three lots of another antacid, Nizatidine, which were also found to contain trace amounts of NDMA.

The recalled batches from Denton Pharma include certain lots of Ranitidine tablets in 150 milligram and 300 milligram strengths.

The recalled batches from Appco Pharma have an expiration date of April or May 2021.

The recalled capsules from Mylan are in 150 milligram and 300 milligram strengths and were manufactured by Solara Active Pharma Sciences Limited.