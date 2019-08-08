FDA: More reports of people experiencing seizures after using e-cigarettes

The FDA says it has received additional reports of people experiencing seizures after using e-cigarettes.

(NBC NEWS) – Federal health officials say more instances of people suffering seizures after using e-cigarettes have been reported.

The FDA says it has now received a total of 127 reports of users experiencing seizures after vaping over the last 10 years.

The agency launched an investigation back in April after 35 seizure cases were originally reported.

The majority of users were young adults.

The FDA says it is unclear known whether the popular devices caused the seizures.

People who have experienced any health incident from any tobacco product are still being asked to report it online at https://www.safetyreporting.hhs.gov.

Full statement from Acting FDA Commissioner Ned Sharpless