FDA issues warning for pregnant women

The FDA is warning all pregnancy and breastfeeding moms to stay away from CBD, THC and all forms of marijuana.

(NBC NEWS) — Expecting and breastfeeding moms listen up!

Federal health officials want you to stay away from marijuana and any product containing CBD and THC.

The FDA says while CBD products are becoming more common. There is not enough research to determine the possible effects it has on the fetus or a baby being breastfed.

When it comes to THC, the agency says the chemical may affect a newborn’s brain development resulting in poor cognitive function and hyperactivity.

And experts say that marijuana use in general during pregnancy increases the risk for low birth weight and possibly stillbirth.