FDA issues warning for “Miracle Mineral Solution”

The FDA is warning consumers against drinking a chlorine dioxide solution, often known as "Miracle Mineral Solution" products. The agency says the solution, when mixed, develops into a dangerous bleach and can have potentially life threatening side effects.

The agency is urging people not to drink a solution often promoted online as a remedy for autism, HIV, cancer, and other conditions.

The products, known as, Miracle or Master Mineral Solution, MMS, and Chlorine Dioxide Protocol, are not approved by the FDA.

The products were first promoted 20 years ago as a remedy for just about every ailment, by a former Scientologist.

This is not the first time that the FDA has issued such warnings about these products.

The FDA recently received new reports of people experiencing severe vomiting, diarrhea, life-threatening low blood pressure and other symptoms after drinking these products.

Officials say poison control centers have managed more than 16,000 related cases over the last five years.