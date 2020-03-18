FDA issues new cigarette package warnings

The FDA issued a final rule that will require new health warnings on cigarette packages and in cigarette advertisements.

(NBC NEWS) — Cigarette packages and advertisements will soon look a little bit different.

The FDA issued a final rule that will require graphic warnings on cigarette packages as well as in ads beginning on June 18th of next year.

The labels will cover nearly half of the package and at least 20-percent of the area at the top of cigarette ads.

They will mention some of the lesser-known health risks such as bladder cancer and impact on fetal growth.

According to the agency, the current text warnings that appear on the side of cigarette packs are effectively “invisible.”

it is the most significant change to labels in over 30 years.

