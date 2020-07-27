FDA expands recall on hand sanitizers

(FOX NEWS) — The U.S. Food and Drug Administration recalls more than 75 different hand sanitizers that have tested positive for a toxic chemical.

The FDA says these products have been found to include methanol contamination.

This as a growing number of products have been shown to contain ethanol or ethyl alcohol.

Methanol or wood alcohol has been discovered to be toxic when absorbed through the skin.

It can also be life-threatening when ingested.

The FDA says methanol isn’t an acceptable active ingredient in hand sanitizers.

