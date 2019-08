The FDA wants men to be included in clinical trials for breast cancer.

(CNN) – The Food and Drug Administration is encouraging men to be included in clinical trials for breast cancer.

Male breast cancer makes up less than one percent of cases.

Even though it’s rare, men have higher mortality rates than women — primarily because there’s less awareness among men.

Also, most of the treatments are based on studies and data collected in women.

The FDA says it hopes participating in clinical trials will help develop drugs that can treat men with breast cancer.