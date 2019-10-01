FDA, DEA cracking down on online opioid sales

The FDA and DEA crack down on more websites that are illegally selling opioids

(CNN) — The US Food and Drug Administration and the Drug Enforcement Administration have issued joint warning letters to several website operators illegally marketing and selling opioids.

On Monday, the FDA and DEA announced that they sent warnings to four online networks, operating a total of 10 websites.

The four online networks are Divyata, Euphoria Healthcare PVT ltd., JCM Dropship and Meds4u.

None of the companies immediately responded to CNN’s requests for comment.

The letters call for the website operators to immediately stop illegally selling the opioids to consumers in the United States.

Every day, more than 130 people in the United States die from opioid overdoses, according to the national institute on drug abuse.