FDA creates ‘Magic’ vaping ads

The FDA is launching its first e-cigarette prevention tv ads educating kids about the dangers of e-cigarette use.

The FDA is taking its fight to prevent e-cigarette use among youth to TV airwaves.

The agency launched its first two TV ads warning kids about the dangers of vaping.

The ads, called “magic”, are part of “the real cost” youth e-cigarette prevention campaign.

They feature street magician Julius Dein who turns a teen’s e-cigarette into a cigarette in front of their eyes.

Studies have shown that teens who vape are more likely to start smoking cigarettes.

The ads will run on various networks such as TeenNick, the CW, ESPN, and MTV as well as social media networks.

The FDA also says it plans to provide new posters for high schools as well as educational material for middle schools.