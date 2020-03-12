FDA clears first at-home ovulation test

(NBC NEWS) — The FDA has cleared the first at-home test to confirm ovulation.
The proov test allows a woman to measure her levels of progesterone which is a hormone released by the ovary after ovulation.
It is essential for fertility and sustaining a pregnancy.
A woman would need to collect first morning urine and dip a strip in it for five to 10 seconds.
She would then read the number of lines one means you have the minimum amount of progesterone needed to sustain a pregnancy.
Two lines mean the levels are low.
The company’s founder says if a woman is constantly seeing negative then she should talk to her doctor.
The company will also be launching a mobile app this spring, which would guide a woman on when she would need to take the test.
