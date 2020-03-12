FDA clears first at-home ovulation test

The FDA has cleared the first at-home test to confirm ovulation.

The proov test allows a woman to measure her levels of progesterone which is a hormone released by the ovary after ovulation.

It is essential for fertility and sustaining a pregnancy.

A woman would need to collect first morning urine and dip a strip in it for five to 10 seconds.

She would then read the number of lines one means you have the minimum amount of progesterone needed to sustain a pregnancy.

Two lines mean the levels are low.

The company’s founder says if a woman is constantly seeing negative then she should talk to her doctor.

The company will also be launching a mobile app this spring, which would guide a woman on when she would need to take the test.

