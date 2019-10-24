FDA breast implants warnings

The FDA is proposing that manufacturers of breast implants use a boxed warning that would spell out warnings about possible complications, including rare cancers.

(NBC NEWS) — Federal health officials want breast implants to have stronger warnings.

The FDA released draft guidance saying they want manufacturers to add the strongest form of warning, a boxed warning, to their devices.

It would list all possible complications including rare cancers and that the risk for developing complications increases the longer a woman has the implant.

The agency also wants patients to review a “decision checklist” with their doctors which would outline the potential risks.

The FDA will take public comment on the guidelines before finalizing them.