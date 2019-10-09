FDA approves new treatment for disease that can cause blindness

By 2020, 1.75 million people will be living with a disease called "AMD," that is the leading cause of blindness in the country. New treatment is now available.

(FOX NEWS) — A groundbreaking treatment for the visually-impaired clearing a major hurdle.

Novartis Pharmaceuticals announcing Tuesday the Food and Drug Administration approved a new drug called Beovu.

It’s an injection for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration.

Commonly known as wet AMD, the eye disease is the leading cause of blindness in the US and is expected to affect nearly two million people in the country by next year.

With current drug options, many wet AMD patients need injections once a month.

However, people getting Beovu injections only have to visit the doctor’s every other month.

The pharma giant says the treatment will give patients more time to focus on what’s important in their lives.