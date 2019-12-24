FDA approves new drug for migraine sufferers

(CNN) — The FDA has approved a new drug for those who suffer from migraines.

It’s called “Ubrogepant.”

It will be sold under the name Ubrelvy by the pharmaceutical giant Allergan.

The FDA announced the drug’s approval Monday.

It could be an alternative for those who don’t respond to or are unable to take medications now on the market.

Nausea, sleepiness, and dry mouth were the most commonly reported side effects in a study published last month.

It’s estimated that 40 million people in the US and a billion worldwide suffer from migraines

