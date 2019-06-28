FDA approves first therapy for rare neurological disease

FDA approves first treatment for neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder; an autoimmune disease of the central nervous system that mainly affects the optic nerves and spinal cord.

The Food and Drug Administration has approved the first drug for a rare Neurological disease.

The FDA has approved soliris for the treatment of Neuromyelitis Optica Spectrum Disorder.

The agency says the drug reduced the number of relapses by 94-percent compared with placebo treatment.

It’s made by Alexion Pharmaceuticals.

NMOSD is a debilitating disease of the central nervous system that affects the optic nerves and spinal cord.

Attacks can lead to blindness and paralysis.

The fda says about 4,000 to 8,000 patients are affected in the US.