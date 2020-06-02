FDA allows more companies to make hand sanitizer

The FDA says it will allow some ethanol producers to switch to making hand sanitizer.

(CNN) — The Food and Drug Administration plans to allow more companies to make hand sanitizer.

The FDA says it will expand the kinds of companies allowed to make the product.

That’s because the demand for sanitizer is outpacing the supply with this pandemic.

Monday the federal agency said it will open restrictions to allow some ethanol producers to make hand sanitizers.

But the FDA warns that this could mean allowing in some small amounts of impurities with their products.

