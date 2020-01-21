FDA: 7 sunscreen chems enter bloodstream after 1 use

Study: 7 chemicals commonly found in sunscreens can be absorbed into the bloodstream at levels exceeding safety thresholds after just one use.

(CNN) — Seven chemicals commonly found in sunscreens can be absorbed into the bloodstream at levels exceeding safety thresholds after just one use.

That’s according to a study published Tuesday by the Center for Drug Evaluation and Research, an arm of the FDA.

The center’s director says just because an ingredient is absorbed doesn’t mean it’s not safe.

She said further industry testing is needed to determine the safety and effects of the ingredients, especially with regular use.

Experts and the FDA stress the sun’s link to cancer and aging is real.

So people need to keep using sun protection.

That can include mineral-based sunscreens, long-sleeved clothing, hats, sunglasses, and staying in the shade.

The Environmental Working Group, a consumer organization which advocates for sunscreen safety, among other things, reacted to the findings.

It says companies need to urgently test for potential harm to kids and from long-term use.

