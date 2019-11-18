Fasting may reduce risk of heart disease

A new study finds routine fasting could reduce the risk of heart failure.

(FOX NEWS) — The key to preventing heart failure may be fasting.

Scientists at the Intermountain Healthcare Heart Institute in Salt Lake City, Utah, studied 2,000 heart patients for two years, and were followed up for four more.

Results showed those fasting regularly had a higher survival rate during follow-up than those who didn’t.

Fasting lowers certain blood and hormone levels, and regulates metabolism, and long, low frequency fasting was seen as effective as fasting rapidly.

Fasting was defined as skipping food or calories for up to 24 hours, or limiting eating from 7 a.m to 3 p.m.

Those taking medications such as diabetes, blood pressure or heart disease should fast only under a doctor’s care.